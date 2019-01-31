NAMM 2019: Yamaha debuts 5 new Revstar electric guitars
NAMM 2019: Yamaha has announced five new Revstar electric guitar models, each packing updated finishes, hardware and pickup configurations.
The premium RS820CR, Bigsby-equipped RS702B and RS720BX, plus the P-90-loaded RS502TFMX and RS502TFM all come equipped with the Revstar’s Dry Switch, which allows players to dial back the low-end for a more single-coil-like tone.
Head on through for info and street prices for each of the new models, and visit Yamaha Guitars for more info.
RS820CR
PRESS RELEASE: Designed to race from coffee shop to coffee shop on the streets of London in the 1960s, Café Racer bikes were high-performance racers stripped down to their bare essentials, but still reflected the style of their owner. The RS820 captures that spirit of total focus on performance and cannot be fully appreciated until it is taken out for a test drive.
- 3-Piece Mahogany Neck
- Maple and Mahogany Body
- Hand-Brushed Satin (Steel Wool) Finish
- Humbucking Pickups/Alnico V
- Aluminum Pickguard
- Push-Pull "Dry Switch"
- TonePros AVT-II Bridge
RS702B
PRESS RELEASE: The style, feel and sound of the RS702B are unmistakably classic, but no detail was simply left to tradition.
Its custom-voiced pickups, Bigsby vibrato, inlays inspired by our 1970s "Super Fighter" series and elegant gloss finish combine timeless inspiration with modern prestige.
- 3-Piece Mahogany Neck
- Maple and Mahogany Body
- P-90 Single-Coil Pickups/Alnico V
- Push-Pull "Dry Switch"
- Bigsby B50
RS720BX
PRESS RELEASE: The style, feel and sound of the RS720BX are unmistakably classic, but no detail was simply left to tradition.
Its custom-voiced pickups, Bigsby vibrato, inlays inspired by our 1970s "Super Fighter" series and elegant gloss finish combine timeless inspiration with modern prestige.
- 3-Piece Mahogany Neck
- Maple and Mahogany Body
- Humbucking Pickups/Alnico V
- Push-Pull "Dry Switch"
- Bigsby B50
RS502TFMX
PRESS RELEASE: The RS502TFMX represents the purest expression of the Revstar design concept.
Balanced perfectly where familiarity and uniqueness coincide, the RS502TFMX is everything you hope it’ll be, with custom-built hardware, the unique Revstar shape, and a tone that inspires.
- 3-Piece Mahogany Neck
- Maple and Mahogany Body, Flame Maple Laminated
- Hand-Brushed Satin (Steel Wool) Finish
- P-90 Single-Coil Pickups/Alnico V
- Push-Pull "Dry Switch"
- Original Aluminum Tailpiece
RS502TFM
PRESS RELEASE: The RS502TFM represents the purest expression of the Revstar design concept.
Balanced perfectly where familiarity and uniqueness coincide, the RS502TFM is everything you hope it’ll be, with custom-built hardware, the unique Revstar shape, and a tone that inspires.
- 3-Piece Mahogany Neck
- Maple and Mahogany Body, Flame Maple Laminated
- Hand-Brushed Satin (Steel Wool) Finish
- P-90 Single-Coil Pickups/Alnico V
- Push-Pull "Dry Switch"
- Original Aluminum Tailpiece