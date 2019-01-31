NAMM 2019: Yamaha debuts 5 new Revstar electric guitars

NAMM 2019: Yamaha has announced five new Revstar electric guitar models, each packing updated finishes, hardware and pickup configurations.

The premium RS820CR, Bigsby-equipped RS702B and RS720BX, plus the P-90-loaded RS502TFMX and RS502TFM all come equipped with the Revstar’s Dry Switch, which allows players to dial back the low-end for a more single-coil-like tone.

Head on through for info and street prices for each of the new models, and visit Yamaha Guitars for more info.