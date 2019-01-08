NAMM 2019: What has Audient got cooking? Does this video tease a new guitar product?

NAMM 2019: Audient has posted a teaser video on its YouTube channel with what appears to be a guitar-based product.

At around 10 seconds, after some closeup shots of a guitar, we get to see a glimpse of the product, which looks rather knob-encrusted to say the least.

We're also treated to glimpse of three sockets on the side of the unit and can just about make out guitar and headphone icons. And as it's Audient, we can take a wild guess that this is an audio interface of some kind.

Perhaps the most intriguing thing about the video is the little orange glow emanating from the box at the end.

We don't have long to wait, as it looks like all will be revealed this Friday. So, be sure to check back here then, as we bring you news as and when it lands.