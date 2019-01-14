NAMM 2019: Walnut/birch hybrid shells and funky finishes are order of the day for Tama’s Starclassic line

NAMM 2019: Tama has unveiled the newest generation of its popular Starclassic range, featuring hybrid walnut/birch shells and seven dazzling new finishes.

Tama’s R&D bods have performed rigorous research and analysis to arrive at the perfect ratio of both woods for the new Starclassic shells. Tom and snare shells are 6mm thick, with 4-plies of European Birch and two inner plies of American Black Walnut, while the bass drum is 8mm, comprising 5-plies of Birch and two inner plies of walnut. The resulting sound is low-to-mid frequency warmth provided by the walnut, mixed with the clear attack and punchy highs of birch.

The other headline feature is the arrival of seven striking new finishes, including the Lacquer Phantasm Oyster you see in the video above. As always, they’re executed with Tama’s typical finesse. Could 2019 be the year we see drummers coming out of their shells once again and embracing bold and bright colours?

A Starcast mounting system, die-cast hoops, quick lock tom brackets, Starclassic lugs and Evans heads complete the package