NAMM 2019: TC Electronic’s June-60 brings Roland’s classic Juno synth chorus to your pedalboard

NAMM 2019: If you fancy adding a spot of classic synth style chorus to your guitar sound, TC Electronic’s new June-60 pedal has you covered.

This has been in the pipeline for a couple of years - we first heard about a prototype back in 2017 - but it’s now been confirmed that it’ll be shipping in the first quarter of the year. The name and styling should leave you in no doubt that this is inspired by the chorus from Roland’s Juno-60 synth, with the all-analogue bucket brigade circuit fine-tuned for guitar players.

We’re promised warm, pulsating ‘80s-style modulation in two flavours. Press button 1 for a mellow chorus that works well on strummed chords, or hit 2 for a faster, throatier variant that can breathe new life into melodic arpeggios. You can also stack the modes together for a dual-LFO psychedelic melange.

There’s a mono/stereo switch, and you can use a TRS split cable to achieve wide, “larger-than-life” lushness.

The June-60 will be available in the first quarter of the year priced at $49.99. Find out more on the TC Electronic website.

