NAMM 2019: Taurus unveils its smallest pedal tube amp yet, the Stomp-Head 1.VT

NAMM 2019: Poland’s Taurus Amps has announced the Stomp-Head 1.VT, its most compact pedal tube amp yet.

Designed to capture a ‘vintage’ sound, the 12AX7-driven Stomp-Head 1.VT features a three-band EQ, as well as presence, gain and volume controls, plus a footswitchable boost.

Taurus also points out that the amp can be used as a guitar preamp thanks to a line out with speaker cab simulation, which imitates a Celestion Vintage 30-loaded cab. An effects loop is also onboard.

The amp’s 40W output can be halved to 20W, while its speaker output automatically adjusts to different impedances.

There’s no word on a price tag yet, but judging from the demo above, it’s certainly packing some tasty tones. Pop on over to Taurus Amp for more info.

The Stomp-Head 1.VT joins the Vandall-500 bass amp - which packs solid-state and tube preamps - in Taurus’s NAMM line-up.

