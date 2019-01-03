NAMM 2019: Taurus debuts Vandall-500 bass amp with solid-state and tube preamps

NAMM 2019: Poland’s Taurus Amplification has announced the Vandall-500, a 500W hybrid bass head, which features both solid-state and tube preamps.

The hybrid design allows bassists to mix both preamps, which can be further refined with the company’s Mid-Level Optimization system, which promises frequency sweeps without losing volume.

Parametric mid control and preamp filter switches promise further tweakability, while a switching mode power supply makes for high dynamics and power from a lightweight, compact amp.

Around the rear, you’ll find an XLR balanced line out with pre/post and ground lift switches, plus an effects loop and speaker output.

The Vandall-500 is available now from Taurus Amplification for $793USD/€696/£624.