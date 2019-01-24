NAMM 2019: Tascam’s new Series USB audio interfaces comes with DSP and built-in effects

NAMM 2019: With their rugged looks, Tascam’s new Series USB audio/MIDI interfaces certainly make a visual impression, but it’s what’s inside them that’s more interesting.

Both the Series 102i and Series 208i include a DSP input and output mixer with built-in reverb, compressor, phase invert and four-band EQ on each channel, meaning that you should be able to track through these with zero latency and no additional computer processing load.

As you’d expect, the key difference between the interfaces lies in the amount of I/O. The 102i has two mix/line/instrument and up to eight optical inputs, along with two analogue outputs. The 208i, meanwhile, gives you four mic/line/instrument and a possible 16 optical inputs and eight balanced analogue outputs.

The interfaces are compatible with PC, Mac and iOS and can record and play back at 24-bit/192kHz resolution. They ship with Cubase LE and Cubasis LE for iPad and versions of IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube and T-RackS.

No word yet on prices or a release date.

