NAMM 2019: Peterson reckons its new StroboStomp HD is “the ultimate pedal tuner”

NAMM 2019: Renowned tuner company Peterson has unveiled what it reckons is “the ultimate pedal guitar tuner”, the StroboStomp HD.

The centrepiece of the StroboStomp HD is its large, high-definition LCD screen, which boasts a variable-colour LED backlight and is viewable in direct sunlight or stage lighting.

A mammoth feature set includes true or buffered bypass, 100 ‘sweetened’ tunings, USB connectivity and 0.1-cent tuning accuracy.

We’re big fans of the ability to save tunings to unique colours, plus the fact the pedal auto-orders presets to your most commonly used settings.

Peterson’s iStroboSoft already ranks on our guide to the best guitar tuners, so we’re expecting this pedal version to land a spot before long.

The StroboStomp HD is available from March for £119 - see Peterson Tuners for more info.

