NAMM 2019: Line 6 unveils pedalboard-mountable Relay G10S guitar wireless system

NAMM 2019: Line 6 has unveiled the Relay G10S wireless system, designed for integration with pedalboards thanks to a rugged metal stompbox receiver and 9V power supply operation.

Intelligent setup features mean the unit can locate and lock onto the strongest available wireless frequency as soon as the transmitter is docked in the receiver, according to Line 6.

The system provides 24-bit audio quality, which promises to be free from dropouts and interference, with up to 130’ line-of-sight-range.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Around the rear of the receiver is a control to simulate cable capacitance, plus XLR and 1/4” outputs and a USB connection.

The included G10T receiver features a rechargeable battery that delivers eight hours of play time on a single charge.

Line 6’s effort will face stiff competition from Boss’s WL-50, which also offers a pedalboard-friendly format, but this looks like a slick system indeed.

The Relay G10S is available soon for $249 - head over to Line 6 for more info.