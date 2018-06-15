Boss might have just nailed guitar wireless systems with its new WL-Series

Boss has announced the WL-Series, a pair of new wireless systems that seek to satisfy pedalboard users and cable fans with a number of handy features.

The WL-20 comprises a small transmitter and matching receiver - the latter includes cable tone simulation, which reproduces the capacitive effect of a 10-foot guitar cable.

It’s also available without the cable tone simulation as the WL-20L.

The WL-50, meanwhile, is designed for pedalboards, and boasts an integrated transmitter dock, plus two cable tone simulation options.

It can be powered via a 9V power supply or AA batteries - by using a PSU, the receiver can distribute power to other pedals (it’s similar to the TU-2 Tuner in that respect).

Boss promises both deliver new “lightning-fast” wireless technology that’s stable and easy to use.

You may recall seeing a similar system in use on Boss’s Katana-Air amp, which was unveiled back in January.

The WL-50 ($199/£179), WL-20/L ($179/£159) transmitter-only WL-T ($99/£85) are available now. Head over to Boss for more info.