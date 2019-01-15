NAMM 2019: IK Multimedia has something big in the works for guitarists

NAMM 2019: IK Multimedia has got us scratching our heads and wracking our brains after dropping a teaser video for a mysterious new guitar product.

“High-end sound meets best-in-class guitar tone” reads the video text, and from the product shots, we’re guessing it’s an interface of some kind, but with a difference.

That could lie in the prominently featured Z-Tone knob - but what, exactly, is Z-Tone?

Fortunately, we don’t have long to wait; IK’s new guitar product lands on Thursday. Stay tuned for more...

