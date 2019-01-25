NAMM 2019: Fender adds Mustang LT25, 30-watt Bassbreaker plus new Rumble bass heads to amp line-up

NAMM 2019: Aside from the rather more lavish ’62 Princeton Chris Stapleton, Fender seems to be keeping it simple in terms of its amp range at this years NAMM, simply adding a 30-watt Bassbreaker, new beginner guitar and bass options in the Mustang LT25 and Rumble LT25 and a Rumble 800 head.

