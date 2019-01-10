NAMM 2019: Cort introduces EvoRose rosewood alternative with sustainably designed MR720F acoustic

NAMM 2019: Cort has debuted its own alternative to rosewood, EvoRose, with the launch of its sustainably designed MR720F acoustic guitar.

EvoRose has been designed by Cort as a composite material that emulates rosewood’s look and sound, but doesn’t fall foul of CITES restrictions like traditional rosewood.

The MR720F dreadnought cutaway features a solid Sitka spruce top paired with EvoRose back and sides, plus a mahogany neck, and ovangkol fretboard and bridge.

Cort’s scooped surface bridge promises to enhance sustain while improving playability.

Electro credentials come courtesy of Fishman’s ubiquitous Presys preamp, complete with three-band EQ, LED tuner and phase control.

We commend any manufacturer developing sustainable wood alternatives - and the grain looks pretty convincing here, if a little uniform.

The MR720F is available later this year for $599 - see Cort Guitars for more info.