NAMM 2019: Burl-topped Reaper models lead Schecter’s 2019 guitar line-up

NAMM 2019: We’re accustomed to Schecter revealing its new models ahead of NAMM, but the company has really got its ducks in a row early this year, having already lifted the lid on 16 new guitars.

Eight of the new models are dedicated to the new Reaper line, which is bang on trend with recent releases from Kiesel and Ibanez, boasting exposed swamp ash curves complemented by a vibrantly finished burl top.

New signature models are also on offer for Nick Johnston, as well as In This Moment’s Chris Howarth and Randy Weitzel, who have landed themselves a V each.

Have a click through each of the new models, and visit Schecter Guitars for more info. We’ll have more from the show floor in a mere three months’ time…