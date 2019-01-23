NAMM 2019: Akai’s MPK Road 88 is the gig-ready MIDI controller for pro players

NAMM 2019: Akai Professional’s MPK Road 88 is, as its name suggests, a full-size controller keyboard that’s designed for gigging and touring. With 88 hammer-action keys and a built-in four-output USB interface, it should suit the player who likes to generate their stage sounds using a laptop running software instruments.

The velocity-sensitive Model-A keybed is said to be the result of two years of research, and also offers aftertouch support. The multiple outputs mean that you can route your instruments to mixers and monitoring sources, while there are also standard MIDI In and Out ports for connection to hardware sound modules and the like.

Other connectivity options include dual expression and sustain pedal inputs, and class-compliant USB. Pitch and modulation wheels sit alongside a volume control, and you also get transpose functionality and split modes. An integrated travel case with handle means that your MPK Road will stay protected and be easy to carry.

"The MPK Road 88 keyboard controller is exactly what the demanding touring professional has been asking for,” says Dan Gill, Product Manager for Akai Professional. “Here’s a unit that combines everything professionals want - an 88-key, velocity-sensitive hammer-action keybed, built-in soundcard for seamless integration of their virtual instrument library and all the connectivity to handle any situation with ease. Add in the rugged road case, and the pro finally has everything they want, all in one package.”

The MPK Road will be rolling out during the first quarter of 2019, priced at $899. Find out more on the Akai Pro website.

