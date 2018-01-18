NAMM 2018: Vox launches the “next generation” of tube amps with MVX150 Nutube range

NAMM 2018: We first spied it at NAMM 2016, and now a fully featured Nutube head is finally a reality, as Vox launches what it’s calling the “next generation” of tube amps, with the MVX150 head, combo and cab, as well as two new High-Gain and Boutique additions to its MV50 micro head line.

Packing a Nutube in both the preamp and power amp, the 150W MVX amps deliver two channels, which promise to span pure cleans to modern high-gain.

Besides full EQ and various tonal modes per channel, there’s also an onboard digital reverb, wet-only output, emulated line out, plus bias adjustment knob per channel, and overall power level, taking the amp down from 150W to 1/2, 1/5, 1/30, 1/150 and mute.

Given the Nutube-based design, light weight and portability are promised, too.

Both the MVX150C1 combo and the head’s accompanying BC112-150 speaker cab boast UK-made Celestion Redback speakers.

For those uninitiated in Nutube, it's a low-power, low-voltage vacuum tube equivalent, which operates in the same manner as a triode vacuum tube while offering "power-saving and quality" enhancements.

The MVX150H Head (£649) and MVX150C Combo (£849) are available from April; the BC112-150 Cab (£349) is available in May.

Vox MV50 High Gain and MV50 Boutique

Vox has also bolstered its existing Nutube line-up with the MV50 High Gain and Boutique, which join the AC, Clean and Rock in the ultra-compact range.

The High Gain is voiced for serious distortion (dare we say Mesa?), while the Boutique opts for “legendary boutique amps coveted by pro guitarists” (Dumble, perchance?).

Each amp’s front houses the familiar gain, tone and volume controls (plus snazzy VU meter), while the rear plays host to an EQ flat/deep slider; the High Gain also offers a -/norm/+ mid control switch.

Like previous versions, however, there's no effects loop, which could be a sticking point for the High Gain model.

Both models are expected to land in April for £199 apiece. See Vox Amps for more info on all new releases.