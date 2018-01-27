NAMM 2018 first look video: Universal Audio’s latest portable desktop interface, Arrow, takes flight

NAMM 2018: Universal Audio is expanding its desktop offerings with a new product called Arrow, a portable 2x4 bus-powered Thunderbolt 3 audio interface.

The unit features two Unison mic preamps and realtime UAD plugin processing, all powered by a UAD-2 SOLO Core processor.

Read more: Marshall Studio Classic Head

Arrow affords musicians the ability to monitor and record through the full library of UAD plugins at near-zero latency, no matter the audio software buffer setting.

There's also the Unison mic preamp technology, which UA promises “gives musicians the tone, touch and feel of the world’s most sought-after tube and transformer-based mic preamps and guitar amplifiers.”

The interface comes bundled with UAD studio mixing tools - classic compressors, EQs, and reverbs. These include the UA 610-B Tube Preamp and Marshall Plexi Classic plugins.

Arrow is available now, with an estimated street price of $499.

Image 1 of 9

Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

Universal Audio Arrow key features

Desktop 2x4 Thunderbolt 3-powered audio interface with class-leading 24-bit/192 kHz audio conversion

Unison mic preamp technology provides the tone, touch and feel of the world’s most sought-after tube and transformer-based mic preamps and guitar amplifiers from Neve, API, Manley, Marshall and Fender

Realtime UAD Processing allows near-zero latency tracking with classic UAD plug-in effects, regardless of software buffer setting

Includes studio compressors, EQs, reverbs, and guitar amp emulations, and more as part of the “Realtime Analog Classics” bundle - featuring 14 quality UAD plugins

Bus-powered connection to modern Mac and Windows systems for easy portability and reduced cable clutter