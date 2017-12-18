NAMM 2018: Tosin Abasi announces his own guitar company

NAMM 2018: Following in the footsteps of Zakk Wylde and Ola Englund, Animals As Leaders' obscenely talented prog-metal titan Tosin Abasi has announced plans to launch his own guitar company.

The guitarist posted on Facebook: “As some of you may have suspected, I'm happy to announce that I'm extremely close to making my signature guitar available to everyone.”

Judging from the teaser above, the shape of Abasi Guitars USA's first model looks similar to Abasi’s recent Ibanez prototype eight-string, which he discussed with us last year, and has yet to see an official release from the Japanese guitar giant - read into that what you will, but their future working relationship is unclear.

We’ll have more news as soon as it’s available, but for now, you can visit Abasi Guitars USA to sign up for more info.