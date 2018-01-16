NAMM 2018: TC Electronic wants to Teleport your tone with its new Guitar Transmission System

NAMM 2018: Following up its four Sonic Specialist pedals, TC Electronic has announced the Teleport Guitar Transmission System.

Designed for any situation where there’s a large distance between a guitar and amp, the Teleport carries signal up to 100m (300 feet) with no tone loss.

An active Teleport transmitter converts an unbalanced signal to balanced and drives it to the receiver, where it becomes an unbalanced signal once more with, says TC Electronic, “maximum tone”.

The Teleport is available Q1 2018 for $69.99 - head over to TC Electronic for more info.