NAMM 2018: Suhr gets into the single-cut game with the Aura

NAMM 2018: Suhr is famed for its high-performance bolt-on designs, but to celebrate 20 years of making guitars, the company has announced the Aura single-cut.

The instrument will be limited to just 100 worldwide, and John Suhr will be personally involved in every guitar.

Full specs are yet to be unveiled, but the following will be included, says Suhr:

A deep-dish carve top

24.625″ scale length

Frets that lay over the binding

A headstock that promotes strength and tuning stability

Ergonomic body contours

Easy upper fret access

A lightweight body that isn’t chambered or weight relieved

“I grew up playing this type of guitar,” says John. “It’s been a dream of mine to make the perfect version for me; one that eliminates the niggles that always personally bugged me.”

There’s no word on pricing yet, but the first Auras will be built in summer 2018 for a period of one year. Suhr has more info.