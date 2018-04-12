Roland’s R-07 is the handheld recorder that you can control from your phone

Your smartphone can make for a handy portable recorder, but if you need something a little more professional, Roland wants you to take a look at its new R-07.

This compact device promises great results and one-touch recording setup, while Bluetooth compatibility means that you can control it from your mobile or smartwatch and listen back to your recordings using wireless headphones and speakers.

The R-07 can adjust its recording settings automatically to suit the current situation. Select a Scene and the sample rate, record mode, limiter, low cut and input level will be optimised, though you can alter settings manually if you wish.

You also get dual recording and hybrid limiting; the R-07 can make two simultaneous recordings, one at full level and another slightly lower with more headroom. If it turns out that there’s clipping in the main recording, the problematic section of the audio can be replaced with the lower-level backup. The hybrid limiting feature handles this process automatically if you want it to.

Find out more below and on the Roland website. It costs £200/$230 and is available now.

Roland R-07 specs