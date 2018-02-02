NAMM 2018: Reverend announces Billy Corgan Terz, Airsonic and Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 10th Anniversary Edition guitars

NAMM 2018: Reverend Guitars has announced a trio of new electrics: the Billy Corgan Terz, Airsonic and Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 10th Anniversary Edition guitars.

Most intriguing of the three is Smashing Pumpkins main man Billy Corgan’s Terz - an electric version of a 19th-century instrument tuned to a minor 3rd.

The Airsonic HB, on the other hand, aims to pair solidbody attack with semi-hollow sound, while the PA-1 celebrates 10 years of Pete Anderson’s feedback-reducing hollowbody design.

Reverend Billy Corgan Terz

PRESS RELEASE: Billy Corgan requested a new electric Terz guitar explicitly designed for high tuning after years of capoing the third fret on many of his songs to achieve that sound.

Classical Terz guitars go back to the 19th century when concertos of the period often called for a standard guitar as well as a Terz tuned to a minor third: G-C- F-A#- D-G.

The result was the Billy Corgan Terz: a punchy, shimmering guitar that is rich in overtones perfect for adding color accents or driving rhythm parts that spice up a tune.

A unique and inspiring tool for stage or studio that will add a fresh tonal texture to any composition. Reverend Guitars is the first company to create an electric version in production.

The 21 1/2” short scale neck allows this guitar be tuned high while keeping normal tension on the strings. The body is the same as the standard Reverend Billy Corgan Signature Model: a chambered Korina body with segmented aluminum pickguards for both a sleek look and high resonance.

The body is loaded with a single Railhammer Billy Corgan Pickup. Part of the Railhammer Humcutter Series, the pickup was developed with Billy to capture the clarity and dynamics of a P-90, but with the thick tone and low noise of a humbucker.

A roasted maple neck and string-thru body bridge complete the model.

Reverend Airsonic

PRESS RELEASE: Reverend Founder Joe Naylor has been on a quest to meld a solid body’s sustain and attack with the rich, big tone of a semi-hollow. Naylor’s sonic dream is now a reality with the introduction of the Reverend Airsonic.

Radically thinner wings and thru-body f-holes allow the body to resonate intensely, while a thick center ridge establishes solid sustain. Harmonics shimmer, single notes sing, and power chords ring like a bell at stage volume. Add in overdrive, and the controllable feedback is a thing of beauty. With the forearm and stomach contours, this guitar is light and comfortable.

The Reverend Airsonic comes in two versions, both with Railhammers for maximum clarity. The Airsonic HC has Railhammer Humcutters that capture the clarity and dynamics of a P90 without the hum. A Wilkinson WVS50 IIK Tremolo in the bridge rounds out the package.

The Airsonic HC will be available in Metallic Red Burst, Superior Blue, or Metallic Alpine Green. The Airsonic HB’s Railhammer Hyper Vintage Humbuckers tighten the lows and fatten the highs, and a flat mount string-thru body for even more sustain. The Airsonic HB will be available in Coffee Burst, Metallic Purple Burst, or Metallic Silver Freeze.

Reverend Pete Anderson PA-1 10th Anniversary

PRESS RELEASE: Ten years ago, Pete Anderson approached Reverend Guitars with an idea for a guitar that had strong initial attack and sustain while retaining traditional hollow-body character.

He was, in part, charmed by the fact that the original Reverend Headquarters was around the corner from his childhood home in Eastpointe, MI. He was, in part, going on Joe Naylor’s reputation for working with artists to help them achieve their sound.

After some prototypes and lots of discussions, the Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 was created, featuring the Uni-Brace system: a full-depth Korina brace that connects the top and back of the guitar. It reduces uncontrollable feedback and improves sustain and clarity while maintaining full hollow body tone. Pete continues to play that original Signature guitar at all his shows today.

The Reverend Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 10th Anniversary Edition has all of the same appointments of the original guitar that Joe Naylor created for Pete ten years ago, but with some extra embellishments.

There is a special inlay at the 18th fret that says 2008-2018 and a 10th Anniversary badge on the back of the headstock. The back and sides are the highest-grade flame maple, with the same spruce top of the original.

The satin natural version has black metal dog-eared P-90s, and the satin transparent blue version has dogeared nickel P-90s. The Reverend Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 10th Anniversary Edition comes in a case.

On all Reverend Guitars, there is a Boneite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control, and a dual-action truss rod – all for maximum performance.

Head over to Reverend Guitars for more info on all the new releases.