NAMM 2018: Pioneer’s DJM-REC iOS app makes it easy to record, share and livestream your DJ mixes

NAMM 2018: Pioneer DJ is aiming to simplify the process of recording DJ mixes with DJM-REC, a new iOS app that promises simple set-up, high-quality audio and easy sharing.

Once the app is installed on your iPhone or iPad you need to connect your iOS device over USB to the digital/send return on your mixer. You can then control the peak limiter on your mixer via the app to prevent digital clipping and record your mix.

The app enables you to livestream your mix to various social media platforms and upload to services such as Mixcloud and SoundCloud. Editable time-stamps are automatically added based on fader information transmitted to the app, making it easy to create tracklists.

There’s also the promise of “club-standard sound”; you can use the Loudness slider to increase audio pressure and dial in sub-bass, too.

DJM-REC is free for 30 days, after which you’ll have to upgrade to the paid version if you want to continue to use all its features. Compatible Pioneer mixers include the DJM-TOUR1, DJM-900NXS2, DJM-750MK2 and DJM-450. You’ll need to update the firmware on your mixer in order to use DJM-REC.

The app is available now on the Apple App Store.