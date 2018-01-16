NAMM 2018: Pioneer DJ’s DDJ-1000 is a performance controller for rekordbox dj

NAMM 2018: Pioneer DJ’s DDJ-1000 is a new 4-channel controller that’s designed to be used with the company’s rekordbox dj performance software.

The device has a familiar look to it, and features the same jog wheels as you’ll find on Pioneer’s CDJ-2000NXS2. There’s also an On Jog display that displays track information, saving you from having to look at your laptop.

14 Beat FX are included, while the 16 multicoloured performance pads can be used to trigger Hot Cues, Pad FX and Keyboard Mode, which can be used to play a Hot Cue at different pitches. This gives you the option of using your sounds to play musical phrases.

The DDJ-1000 is designed to take advantage of the new features in the updated version of rekordbox (v5.1). These include the Related Tracks feature, which gives you more options for finding tracks that are matched to the ones you’re currently playing. The rekordbox dj Plus Pack, meanwhile, adds an Automix feature - this uses the upgraded track analysis tools to automatically and seamlessly mix your music.

The DDJ-1000 should be shipping soon and costs €1,199. It comes with a license key for rekordbox dj, which is worth €139. The update to rekordbox 5.1 will be available for free from 18 January.

Find out more on the Pioneer DJ website.