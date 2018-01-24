NAMM 2018: Orange unveils Rocker 15 Terror head and Crush Mini amps

NAMM 2018: Orange has announced the Rocker 15 Terror head and Crush Mini amps.

The Rocker 15 Terror head is a head-only version of the well-received Rocker 15 combo, with styling taken from the Terror range of amps.

Promising to handle smaller venues with ease, the Rocker 15 delivers compressed, saturated, warm tone at all volume levels courtesy of an EL84 output section.

The head version adds a valve effects loop, while power switching from 15W down to 7, 1 and 0.5W is also onboard.

Orange’s Crush Mini meanwhile, aims to improve sound and usability compared with its forebear, the Micro Crush.

The redesigned top panel adds a shape control for thick to scooped mids, while an eight-ohm speaker output allows it to feed bigger amps, too.

A headphone output, aux in and built-in chromatic tuner round out the feature set.

The Rocker 15 Terror (£549/$729), accompanying PPC212V in black or orange (£659/$779) and Crush Mini (£45/$69) are available now - see Orange Amps for more.