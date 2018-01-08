NAMM 2018: Mooer announces 3 new Micro Preamp mini pedals based on highly sought-after amps

NAMM 2018: Mooer has bolstered its Micro Preamp line-up with a trio of new mini pedals, based on desirable heads and combos.

The 011 Cali Dual follows the high-gain template of the Mesa/Boogie Dual Rectifier; the 012 Fried Mien is based on Friedman’s hot-rodded take on classic Marshall circuits; while the Matchbox captures the clean and crunch of Matchless combos.

All three Preamps pack the same features as the originals: dual channels with independent gain, volume and EQ parameters, built-in optional cab simulator and on/off or channel A/B footswitching.

All three pedals will be available soon for $99/£95 - see Mooer Audio for more info.

The new Micro Preamps join the Pitch Step polyphonic pitch-shifter and Audiofile headphone amp in Mooer’s NAMM 2018 line-up.