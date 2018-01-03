NAMM 2018: Mooer debuts Pitch Step mini polyphonic pitch-shifter pedal

NAMM 2018: Mooer is renowed for its myriad mini-pedal offerings, and the Pitch Step marks its latest foray into treadle-based endeavours.

Boasting polyphonic pitch-shifting and harmonizing, the Pitch Step offers an optional dry signal, adjustable pitch for -oct/+oct and tweakable shifting range and direction.

A “unique” pressure sensor activates the effect, while it can be powered by a 180mA 9V power supply or battery.

Given the quality of Mooer’s output lately, the DigiTech Whammy and Electro-Harmonix Slammi Plus may have to watch their backs, especially when it comes to space-conscious pedalboard users.

The Pitch Step is available soon for $138 (approx £100/€110) - head over to Mooer Audio for more info.