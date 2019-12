NAMM 2018: Joining the Pitch Step polyphonic pitch-shifter among Mooer’s NAMM ranks is the Audiofile, a Class A pedalboard headphone amp in mini pedal format.

Designed to go at the end of a pedal chain, the Audiofile packs an analogue cab sim, which can be bypassed, enabling the stompbox to be used as an always-on boost/buffer.

True bypass switching, plus stereo ins and outs round out the spec.

The Audiofile is available shortly for $88 (approx £65/€70) - see Mooer Audio for more info.