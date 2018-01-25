NAMM 2018: Monster haul of new Jackson Pro, X and JS Series axes

NAMM 2018: Never the NAMM slouches (yeah, we're looking at you, Gibson), Jackson has announced a slew of new additions to its Pro Series, X Series and JS Series ranges.

New finish options - from tasteful natural to lurid Neon Orange - pervade across the board, as do a range of tonewood and body toppers including ash, okoume and poplar burl in the fancy Pro Series.

The mid-range X Series has also been bolstered, primarily with new Soloist models, the most notable of which is the triple single-coil SLX4, but we also like the look of the three-piece maple/mahogany/maple neck-through-body design of the new Warrior WRX24 Natural.

Check out the tabs to view the full 2018 offering...