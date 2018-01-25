NAMM 2018: Monster haul of new Jackson Pro, X and JS Series axes

NAMM 2018: Never the NAMM slouches (yeah, we're looking at you, Gibson), Jackson has announced a slew of new additions to its Pro Series, X Series and JS Series ranges.
New finish options - from tasteful natural to lurid Neon Orange - pervade across the board, as do a range of tonewood and body toppers including ash, okoume and poplar burl in the fancy Pro Series.
The mid-range X Series has also been bolstered, primarily with new Soloist models, the most notable of which is the triple single-coil SLX4, but we also like the look of the three-piece maple/mahogany/maple neck-through-body design of the new Warrior WRX24 Natural.
Check out the tabs to view the full 2018 offering...
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Check out our constantly updated NAMM hub for more news and on-the-spot video from Anaheim