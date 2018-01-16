NAMM 2018: Ludwig releases the Raw Brass Shell Snare Drum

NAMM 2018: Ludwig has announced the Raw Brass snare, the latest addition to its USA line, following on from the success of last year's Raw Copperphonic models.

Like its Copperphonic forebears the Raw Brass snare is built on the same 1.2mm seamless machine drawn brass shell which forms the foundation of Ludwig's highly-desirable Black Beauty.

The shell is then subjected to an oxidation process which will create each snare drum as a unique drum, smooth to the touch. As the shell is uncoated it will also oxidise further over time.

This new snare drum is now available in sizes 14”x5”, 14”x6.5” and 14”x8”, but due to the laborious manufacturing process only a very limited number of Raw Shells are available each year from Ludwig USA.