NAMM 2018: LR Baggs announces 4 new Align Series acoustic guitar preamp pedals

NAMM 2018: The acoustic experts at LR Baggs have unveiled a new line of acoustic guitar preamp pedals, the Align Series.
Comprising four pedals - the Session, Equalizer, Reverb and Active DI - the Align Series promises to integrate tools “uniquely tailored to enrich the sound of your acoustic”.
Align Series acoustic pedals
Session: Acoustic pedal featuring Saturation and Compression EQ for a studio-quality, mixed and mastered sound
Equalizer: Acoustic preamplifier with 6-Band EQ, set to the frequencies we found most impactful for live acoustic amplification, and anti-feedback Notch Filter
Reverb: Proprietary reverb tailored specifically for acoustic instruments
Active DI: All-discrete Active DI with pedalboard-friendly functionality
Prices for the Align Series clock in at $179 for the Session, Equalizer and Reverb, while the Active DI is $159.
