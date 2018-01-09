NAMM 2018: Ibanez debuts Tom Quayle signature guitar

NAMM 2018: Technique tutor and YouTuber Tom Quayle has landed himself a signature Ibanez guitar, the TQM1.

Based on the tasty new AZ series - which you can check out among Ibanez’s 50+-strong 2018 electric line-up - the TQM1 was revealed in a Facebook post by Tom, who described it as a “dream come true”.

The model features an alder body, Monkey Pod top, roasted maple neck with 22 jumbo stainless steel frets, Gotoh locking tuners, Gotoh T1802 bridge, Seymour Duncan Hyperion pickups and DynaMix 9 switching.

We’ll certainly be taking a closer look at this one come NAMM time...