NAMM 2018: Fender unveils American Original Series, featuring 11 new ’50s, ’60s and ’70s-inspired models
NAMM 2018: Fender is continuing its quest to replace its longstanding lines, announcing the American Original Series, which comprises 11 new models and replaces the American Vintage range, which was first introduced in 1982.
Each of the new American-made guitars and basses is inspired by Fender’s most successful ’50s, ’60s and ’70s models, and promises to pair “classic Fender vibe” with “distinct, modern features”, aiming to improve comfort and playability.
Contemporary touches include modern fingerboard radii and switching, while vintage styling comes courtesy of hardware, tall frets, body radii and neck shapes, lacquer finishes, original-spec pickups, classic Fender colours and vintage-style cases.
Prices range from £1,609-£1,879 for models comprising ’50s and ’60s Stratocaster guitars; ’50s and ’60s Telecaster guitars; ’60s Jazzmaster and ’60s Jaguar guitars; ’50s and ’60s Precision Bass guitars; ’60s and ’70s Jazz Bass guitars; as well as left-handed models for the ’50s Stratocaster, ’60s Stratocaster and ’50s Telecaster.
13 finishes are available, too: Aztec Gold, White Blonde, 2-Colour Sunburst, Olympic White, Candy Apple Red, 3-Color Sunburst, Butterscotch Blonde, Fiesta Red, Lake Placid Blue, Surf Green, Ocean Turquoise, Natural and Black.
The American Original Series is available now - head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model, and visit Fender for more info.
News of the American Original Series follows other Fender line updates, including the American Professionals, which replaced the American Standard Series last year; and the Elite range, which replaced the American Deluxe range in 2016.
American Original ’50s Stratocaster / American Original ’50s Stratocaster Left-Hand
PRESS RELEASE: When Fender released the Stratocaster in 1954, we didn’t set out to create a classic-but we did. The Stratocaster’s sleek style, articulate sound and plethora of innovations redefined electric guitar and opened up a brave new world of musical possibilities.
The American Original ‘50s Stratocaster maintains Fender’s legendary original-era style and ground-breaking tone, while adding modern feel and pickup switching. It’s the best way to experience the performance, style and tone that made Fender a household name among guitarists.
Specifications:
Wax-potted Pure Vintage ‘59 single-coil Stratocaster pickups are as period-correct as possible, from the Formvar-coated coil wire to the cloth-covered output wires, fiber bobbins and alnico 5 magnets.
Thick “Soft V” neck profile is perfect for chording, while the 9.5”-radius fingerboard enhances playability.
Authentic touches include vintage-tall frets, original-era body radii, vintage-style hardware-including a six-point synchronized tremolo bridge-vintage-style hardshell case and a lacquer finish that not only lets the wood “breathe” naturally, it also ages in a distinctively appealing way.
FINISH OPTIONS: The American Original ‘50s Stratocaster is offered in White Blonde, 2-Color Sunburst and Aztec Gold. The American Original ‘50s Stratocaster Left-Hand is offered in White Blonde only.
American Original ’50s Telecaster / American Original ’50s Telecaster Left-Hand
PRESS RELEASE: The ultimate blue-collar guitar, the Telecaster launched a musical revolution when we released it. Quickly adopted by working guitarists who were enamored with its trend-setting sound, feel and unique style, the Telecaster laid the foundation for modern country, blues and even heavy metal (in Jimmy Page’s hands).
The American Original ‘50s Telecaster has all of the authentic Fender touches that made the Telecaster a star of the studio and stage, adding modern feel and pickup switching to this classic guitar. It’s the best way to experience the performance, style and tone that made Fender the foundation of modern music.
Specifications:
Pure Vintage ’52 single-coil Telecaster pickups are as period-correct as possible, from the enamel-coated coil wire to the cloth-covered output wires, fiber bobbins and alnico 3 magnets.
Steel base plates are copper-plated, while the pickups’ pole pieces are flush-mounted like the originals.
Thick “U”-shaped neck profile gracefully fills the fret hand, while the 9.5”-radius fingerboard will feel familiar to any player.
Authentic touches include vintage-tall frets, original-era body radii, vintage-style hardware—including three brass barrel saddles—vintage-style hardshell case and a lacquer finish that not only lets the wood “breathe” naturally with resonant tone, it also wears in a distinctively appealing way.
FINISH OPTION: The American Original ‘50s Telecaster and American Original ‘50s Telecaster Left-Hand are offered in Butterscotch Blonde.
American Original ’50s Precision Bass
PRESS RELEASE: Few companies can honestly claim to have changed the world like Fender did when we created the Precision Bass in 1951. By making playing bass easily accessible, it helped musicians find their creative voice and create new forms of music.
The American Original ‘50s Precision Bass updates the playability of this groundbreaking instrument while retaining the original sound and style that changed the world.
Representing a fundamental shift in musical possibilities, the American Original ‘50s Precision Bass is the best way to experience the performance, style and tone that made Fender the foundation of modern music.
Specifications:
Pure Vintage ’58 P Bass split-coil pickup is as period-correct as possible, from the enamel-coated coil wire to the cloth-covered output wires, fiber bobbins and alnico 5 magnets.
Other authentic touches include vintage-tall frets, original-era body radii, vintage-style hardware—including a four-saddle vintage-style bridge, as well as a vintage-style hardshell case.
Lacquer finish that not only lets the wood “breathe” naturally with resonant tone, it also wears in a distinctively appealing way.
FINISH OPTIONS: The American Original ‘50s Precision Bass is offered in White Blonde and 2-Color Sunburst.
American Original ’60s Stratocaster / American Original ’60s Stratocaster Left-Hand
PRESS RELEASE: A period of change, both for Fender and for pop culture as a whole, the 1960s saw the Strat mellow slightly as it grew up.
The white pickguard was updated to mint green, and the fingerboard was switched from the original maple to rosewood, adding a smoother note to the Strat’s clear, articulate voice.
The American Original ‘60s Stratocaster keeps these refinements intact while adding modern feel and pickup switching to the iconic instrument that helped birth guitar rock as we know it.
It’s the best way to experience the performance, style and tone that made Fender the choice of legends.
Specifications:
Wax-potted Pure Vintage ‘65 single-coil Stratocaster pickups are as period-correct as possible, from the enamel coated coil wire to the cloth-covered output wires, fiber bobbins and alnico 5 magnets.
Thick “’60s C” neck profile and the 9.5”-radius fingerboard enhances playability.
Authentic touches include vintage-tall frets, original-era body radii, vintage-style hardware, including a six-point synchronized tremolo bridge, and a vintage-style hardshell case.
Lacquer finish that not only lets the wood “breathe” naturally with resonant tone, it also ages in a distinctively appealing way.
FINISH OPTIONS: The American Original ‘60s Stratocaster is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White and Candy Apple Red. The left-hand model is offered in Olympic White.
American Original ’60s Telecaster
PRESS RELEASE: One of the most versatile guitars ever created, the Telecaster is easily at home in any genre, thanks to its flexible sound, alluring style and smooth playing feel.
In 1960, we offered rosewood as the standard fingerboard wood and launched the Custom Telecaster, an elegant model with a double-bound body and 3-ply pickguard.
The American Original ‘60s Telecaster combines period-accurate sound and style from this electrifying decade with modern, fast-playing feel and pickup switching.
A legendary instrument, the American Original ‘60s Telecaster is the best way to experience the performance, style and tone that made Fender the foundation of modern music.
Specifications:
Pure Vintage ’64 single-coil Telecaster pickups are as period-correct as possible, from the enamel-coated coil wire to the cloth-covered output wires, fiber bobbins and alnico 5 magnets.
Bridge pickup’s copper shielding plate adds some zing to your tone, while the pole pieces are staggered for balanced volume between the strings.
Mid-‘60s “C”-shaped neck profile gracefully fills the fret hand, while the 9.5”-radius round-lam rosewood fingerboard will feel familiar to any player.
Authentic touches include vintage-tall frets, original-era body radii, vintage-style hardware including three steel saddles— and vintage-style hardshell case.
Lacquer finish that not only lets the wood “breathe” naturally with resonant tone, it also wears in a distinctively appealing way.
FINISH OPTIONS: The American Original ‘60s Telecaster is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Lake Placid Blue and Fiesta Red.
American Original ’60s Jazz Bass
PRESS RELEASE: Released in 1960, the upscale Jazz Bass quickly found favor among working bassists thanks to its premium appointments and versatile sound.
The narrower neck seemed tailor-made for fast, dexterous playing, while the pair of single-coil pickups added a bold new dimension to Fender bass tone.
The American Original ‘60s Jazz Bass has all the tone and style of its earliest incarnation, with modern playability.
An inspiring instrument, the American Original ’60s Jazz Bass is the best way to add original-era Fender tone and style to your sound.
Specifications:
Pure Vintage ’64 Jazz Bass single-coil pickups are as period-correct as possible, from the enamel-coated coil wire to the cloth-covered output wires, fiber bobbins and alnico 5 magnets.
Slim “’60s C”-shaped neck profile and 9.5”-radius round-lam rosewood fingerboard combine for an agile playing feel.
Other authentic touches include vintage-tall frets, original-era body radii, vintage-style hardware—including a four-saddle vintage-style bridge— and vintage-style hardshell case.
Lacquer finish that not only lets the wood “breathe” naturally with resonant tone, it also wears in a distinctively appealing way.
FINISH OPTIONS: The American Original ’60s Jazz Bass is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White and Candy Apple Red.
American Original ’60s Jazzmaster
PRESS RELEASE: Originally designed to appeal to jazz guitarists with elegant appointments and sophisticated controls, the Jazzmaster found its way into the hands of musical rebels.
From surf to punk and indie rock, its flexible sound heralded the call of change and shaped the voice of rebellion.
The American Original ‘60s Jazzmaster faithfully recreates the voice and style of this classic guitar, supplementing them with smooth, modern playability.
For Fender fans who want the authentic sound of the ‘60s, the American Original ‘60s Jazzmaster is the best way to experience the performance, style and sound from that era of innovation.
Specifications:
Wax-potted Pure Vintage ’65 Jazzmaster single-coil pickups are as period-correct as possible, from the enamel coated coil wire to the cloth-covered output wires, fiber bobbins and alnico 5 magnets.
Pickups’ pole pieces are flush-mounted just like the original.
Authentic touches include the distinctive Jazzmaster tone circuitry, vintage-tall frets, original-era body radii, vintage-style hardware—including floating tremolo with lock button and push-in arm— and vintage-style hardshell case.
Lacquer finish that not only lets the wood “breathe” naturally with resonant tone, it also wears in a distinctively appealing way.
FINISH OPTIONS: The American Original ’60s Jazzmaster is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White and Ocean Turquoise.
American Original ’60s Jaguar
PRESS RELEASE: Never resting in our mission to make life better for musicians, Fender created the short-scale Jaguar guitar in 1962.
Originally released as our feature-rich, top-of-the-line electric guitar, it inspired the heroes of the musical underground and hit its stride with surf, punk and alternative guitarists.
The American Original ‘60s Jaguar brings that supple sound and slinky playability to life again, slightly tweaked for a modern feel.
An inspiring instrument, the American Original ‘60s Jaguar is a great way to experience the performance, style and tone that made Fender the choice of axemen with attitude.
Specifications:
Wax-potted Pure Vintage ’62 Jaguar single-coil pickups are as period-correct as possible, from the enamel coated coil wire to the cloth-covered output wires, fiber bobbins and alnico 5 magnets.
Original Jaguar circuitry; the familiar lead/rhythm circuits are there, along with the bass-cut “strangle” switch.
Authentic touches include vintage-tall frets, original-era body radii, vintage-style hardware—including floating tremolo with lock button and push-in arm— and a vintage-style hardshell case.
Lacquer finish that not only lets the wood “breathe” naturally with resonant tone, it also wears in a distinctively appealing way.
FINISH OPTIONS: The American Original ‘60s Jaguar is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Surf Green and Candy Apple Red.
American Original ’60s Precision Bass
PRESS RELEASE: By the 1960s, the Precision Bass was the workhorse electric bass; from the clubs of Detroit to the beaches of Southern California, its tone laid the foundation for modern music.
The American Original ‘60s Precision Bass has all of the features with which the P Bass conquered the world of music—elegantly simple, its sound, style and comfort are joined by modern playability.
An updated take on the instrument that created the pop culture soundtrack of the 20th century, the American Original ‘60s Precision Bass is the best way to get original-era sound and style with today’s feel.
Specifications:
Pure Vintage ’63 P Bass split-coil pickup is as period-correct as possible, from the enamel-coated coil wire to the cloth-covered output wires, fiber bobbins and alnico 5 magnets.
Thick “1963 C”-shaped neck profile gracefully fills the fret hand, while the 9.5”-radius fingerboard will feel familiar to any player.
Authentic touches include vintage-tall frets, original-era body radii, vintage-style hardware—including a four saddle vintage-style bridge— and a vintage-style hardshell case.
Lacquer finish that not only lets the wood “breathe” naturally with resonant tone, it also wears in a distinctively appealing way.
FINISH OPTIONS: The American Original ‘60s Precision Bass is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White and Lake Placid Blue.
American Original ’70s Jazz Bass
PRESS RELEASE: Over the course of the ‘70s, the Jazz Bass entered its “teenage years,” changing its visual style and inspiring new playing techniques—such as slapping—which led directly to new, creative forms of expression. Its smooth feel and growly midrange, tempered with a bit of treble bite, made it a hero in recording sessions around the globe.
The American Original ‘70s Jazz Bass updates the smooth playing feel with a modern-radius fingerboard, while retaining the classic Fender tone and style that made the Jazz Bass the tool of choice for creative bassists.
An authentic recreation of the instrument that created funk and disco, the American Original ‘70s Jazz Bass is the best way to get inspired and groove.
Specifications:
Pure Vintage ’74 Jazz Bass single-coil pickups are as period-correct as possible, from the enamel-coated coil wire to the cloth-covered output wires, fiber bobbins and alnico 5 magnets.
Sleek “’70s U”-shaped neck profile and 9.5”-radius fingerboard combine for a comfortably agile playing feel.
Authentic touches include vintage-tall frets, original-era body radii, vintage-style hardware—including a four saddle vintage-style bridge—and a vintage-style hardshell case.
FINISH OPTIONS: The American Original ‘70s Jazz Bass is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Black and Natural.