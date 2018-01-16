NAMM 2018: Fender unveils American Original Series, featuring 11 new ’50s, ’60s and ’70s-inspired models

NAMM 2018: Fender is continuing its quest to replace its longstanding lines, announcing the American Original Series, which comprises 11 new models and replaces the American Vintage range, which was first introduced in 1982.

Each of the new American-made guitars and basses is inspired by Fender’s most successful ’50s, ’60s and ’70s models, and promises to pair “classic Fender vibe” with “distinct, modern features”, aiming to improve comfort and playability.

Contemporary touches include modern fingerboard radii and switching, while vintage styling comes courtesy of hardware, tall frets, body radii and neck shapes, lacquer finishes, original-spec pickups, classic Fender colours and vintage-style cases.

Prices range from £1,609-£1,879 for models comprising ’50s and ’60s Stratocaster guitars; ’50s and ’60s Telecaster guitars; ’60s Jazzmaster and ’60s Jaguar guitars; ’50s and ’60s Precision Bass guitars; ’60s and ’70s Jazz Bass guitars; as well as left-handed models for the ’50s Stratocaster, ’60s Stratocaster and ’50s Telecaster.

13 finishes are available, too: Aztec Gold, White Blonde, 2-Colour Sunburst, Olympic White, Candy Apple Red, 3-Color Sunburst, Butterscotch Blonde, Fiesta Red, Lake Placid Blue, Surf Green, Ocean Turquoise, Natural and Black.

The American Original Series is available now - head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model, and visit Fender for more info.

News of the American Original Series follows other Fender line updates, including the American Professionals, which replaced the American Standard Series last year; and the Elite range, which replaced the American Deluxe range in 2016.