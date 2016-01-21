NAMM 2016: Fender's American Elite range flaunted

NAMM 2016: For 2016, Fender have discontinued their American Deluxe range, replacing it with the all-new American Elite line. So, apart from the name, what's actually changed?

For starters, it's a more focussed offering, consisting of just four guitars: the Strat and Tele, an HSS Shawbucker Strat and a thinline Tele. Along with cosmetic additions in the form of new colours, a refreshed headstock logo and 'soft touch' rubber control knobs, there's a new neck shape, a new wheel-style truss-rod adjustment (we lose the Micro-Tilt adjustment) and slightly altered-shaped heel geometry.

Then we have the latest (fourth) generation of Noiseless pickups controlled, as before, by the S-1 switching, activated by a push/push switch within the top of the volume control's knob that expands the sounds from the five-way or three-way pickup selector switches.

If you've experienced the previous Deluxes, you'll know they're all about subtle upgrades, which are ongoing here. Read on for full spec and a sampling of finishes and configurations.