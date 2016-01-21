NAMM 2016: Fender's American Elite range flaunted
Fender American Elite range at NAMM
NAMM 2016: For 2016, Fender have discontinued their American Deluxe range, replacing it with the all-new American Elite line. So, apart from the name, what's actually changed?
For starters, it's a more focussed offering, consisting of just four guitars: the Strat and Tele, an HSS Shawbucker Strat and a thinline Tele. Along with cosmetic additions in the form of new colours, a refreshed headstock logo and 'soft touch' rubber control knobs, there's a new neck shape, a new wheel-style truss-rod adjustment (we lose the Micro-Tilt adjustment) and slightly altered-shaped heel geometry.
Then we have the latest (fourth) generation of Noiseless pickups controlled, as before, by the S-1 switching, activated by a push/push switch within the top of the volume control's knob that expands the sounds from the five-way or three-way pickup selector switches.
If you've experienced the previous Deluxes, you'll know they're all about subtle upgrades, which are ongoing here. Read on for full spec and a sampling of finishes and configurations.
2016 American Elite HSS Shawbucker, Maple Fingerboard, 3-Color Sunburst
PRESS RELEASE: Mixing modern sound and a plethora of innovative features with traditional style, the American Elite Stratocaster HSS Shawbucker doesn’t just push the envelope—it completely annihilates it.
Designed for modern players who need tonal variety on tap, as well as unprecedented performance and supple playing feel, this top-notch performer delivers every single time you plug it in and play.
This American Elite HSS model combines a powerful ShawbuckerTM open-coil humbucking bridge pickup with the exclusive New 4th generation Noiseless pickups, which represent a quantum leap in pickup design.
The new Noiseless pickups’ hum-free vintage- style sound and the Shawbucker’s snarling midrange creates pristine cleans and gigantic overdriven tones for multidimensional classic Stratocaster sound turned up to 11.
Push-push switching enables the “passing lane”, which instantly rerouts to your bridge pickup signal, bypassing the tone circuit, kicking your tone into overdrive with enhanced overtones and high output. Designed for fast playing and effortless position changes, the compound profile neck with a 9.5”-14” compound radius fingerboard is ideal for all playing styles. A modern “C”-shape at the nut, the profile morphs along the length of the neck to a modern “D”- shaped profile at the updated neck heel, providing plenty of comfortable support for fret hand antics.
Locking, all short-post tuning machines provide increased break angle at the nut for buzz-free performance. The smooth two-point modern tremolo adds emotive touches to your performance without sacrificing your tuning. In a vintage-inspired touch, the new truss rod adjustment wheel has been moved to the butt end of the neck for easier access, making neck relief adjustments a snap.
SPECIFICATIONS
- Body Material: Alder
- Body Finish: Gloss Polyurethane
- Neck: Maple, Compound Back Shape, Modern “C” to “D” Neck
- Finish: Satin Urethane with Gloss Urethane Headstock Face
- Fingerboard: Rosewood or Maple, 9.5”-14” Compound Radius (241 mm-355.6 mm)
- Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo
- Position Inlays: Large White Pearloid Dots (Rosewood), Large Black Pearloid Dots (Maple)
- Nut (Material/Width): Synthetic Bone, 1.685” (42.8 mm)
- Tuning Machines: Deluxe Cast/Sealed Locking (all short posts)
- Scale Length: 25.5” (648 mm)
- Bridge: 2-Point Deluxe Synchronized Tremolo with Pop-In Arm
- Pickguard: 3-Ply Mint Green (700,710,796), 4-Ply Tortoiseshell (723)
- Pickups: ShawbuckerTM(Bridge), New 4th Generation Noiseless(Neck+Middle)
- Pickup Switching: S-1 Switch Up: Position 1. Bridge Pickup. Position 2. Bridge/Middle Pickup. Position 3. Middle Pickup. Position 4. Middle and Neck
- Pickup. Position 5. Neck Pickup
- Special Electronics: Push-Push Passing Lane Switch to Engage Bridge Pickup and Bypass Tone Controls
- Controls: Master Volume (with S-1TM Switch), Tone 1. (Neck Pickup), Tone 2 (Middle and Bridge Pickups)
- Control Knobs: Hardware Finish: Case/Gig Bag:
- Other Features: Aged White Soft Touch Knobs
- Accessories: Trem arm, Adjustment wrench
GB RRP: £1389 - £1439
2016 American Elite HSS Shawbucker, Rosewood Fingerboard, 3-Color Sunburst
2016 American Elite Stratocaster HSS Shawbucker, Maple Fingerboard, Olympic Pearl
2016 American Elite Stratocaster HSS Shawbucker, Rosewood Fingerboard, Olympic Pearl
2016 American Elite Stratocaster, Maple Fingerboard, Olympic Pearl
PRESS RELEASE: An innovative instrument melding traditional style with modern sound and features, the American Elite Stratocaster is a progressive guitar for 21st-century musicians.
Designed for players who push the envelope every night, this guitar is a true performer that leaves others in the dust with eye-catching style, exceptional feel and versatile sound from the very first moment you plug it in and play.
Featured on all American Elite instruments, the new 4th generation Noiseless pickups are only available in this series, and represent a quantum leap in pickup design. Combining vintage-style sound with effectively noise-free performance, these are the pinnacle of Fender’s noiseless pickup designs, offering pristine cleans and fat, overdriven tones that scream with pure rock ‘n’ roll power.
Designed for fast playing and effortless position changes, the compound profile neck is ideal for all playing styles. A modern “C”-shape at the nut, the profile morphs along the length of the neck to a modern “D”-shaped profile at the updated neck heel, providing plenty of comfortable support for fret hand antics.
Locking, all short-post tuning machines provide increased break angle at the nut for buzz-free performance. The smooth two-point modern tremolo adds emotive touches to your performance without sacrificing your tuning.
SPECIFICATION
- Body Material: Alder, (except Ash on 731,752)
- Body Finish: Gloss Polyurethane
- Neck: Maple, Compound Back Shape, Modern “C” to “D”
- Neck Finish: Satin Urethane with Gloss Urethane Headstock Face
- Fingerboard: Rosewood or Maple, 9.5”-14” Compound Radius (241 mm-355.6 mm)
- Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo
- Position Inlays: Large Black Pearloid Dots (Maple) - Large White Pearloid Dots (Rosewood) Nut (Material/Width): Synthetic Bone, 1.685” (42.8 mm)
- Tuning Machines: Deluxe Cast/Sealed Locking (All Short Posts) Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)
- Bridge: 2-Point Deluxe Synchronized Tremolo with Pop-In Arm
- Pickguard: 3-Ply Mint Green, except 4-Ply Tortoiseshell on (723)
- Pickups: New 4th Generation Noiseless (Bridge, middle, neck)
- Pickup Switching: 5-Position Blade: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and
- Middle Pickup, Position 3. Middle Pickup, Position 4. Middle and Neck Pickup, Position 5. Neck Pickup
- Controls: Master Volume (with S-1TM switch), Tone 1 (Neck Pickup), Tone 2 (Middle and Bridge Pickups; No-LoadTM Tone control)
- Control Knobs: Aged White Soft Touch Knobs
- Hardware Finish: Chrome
- Strings: Fender® USA, NPS, (.009-.042 Gauges)
- Master Volume (with S-1TM switch), Tone 1 (Neck Pickup), Tone 2 (Middle and Bridge Pickups; No-LoadTM Tone control)
- Case/Gig Bag: New Elite Molded Case
- Other Features: New Modern String Tree, Asymmetrical Neck Heel, Black Chrome Fender Headstock Decal
- Included Strap Locks, Deluxe Leather Strap, 10 foot cable, Pop-in Trem Accessories: arm, Adjustment wrenches
GB RRP: £1389 - £1439 (left-hander £1509)
2016 American Elite Stratocaster, Rosewood Fingerboard, 3-Color Sunburst
2016 American Elite Stratocaster, Rosewood Fingerboard, Aged Cherry Burst
2016 American Elite Stratocaster, Rosewood Fingerboard, Autumn Blaze Metallic
2016 American Elite Stratocaster, Rosewood Fingerboard, Olympic Pearl
2016 American Eilte Telecaster Thinline, Maple Fingerboard, Mystic Ice Blue
PRESS RELEASE: Infusing the esteemed semi-hollow design with Fender’s latest innovations, the American Elite Telecaster Thinline is for the 21st-century guitarist who embraces innovation in both instrument design and their own playing.
Genuine and amazingly flexible Thinline tone, our latest technologies and classic Fender style work in harmony to create an easy-playing instrument you won’t want to put down.
The foundation of the American Elite Series sound, the new 4th generation Noiseless pickups, combine authentic, vintage-style sound with hum-free performance. The pinnacle of Fender’s noiseless pickup designs, they generate glistening cleans and fat, overdriven tones that scream with pure rock ‘n’ roll power.
The new Elite Suspension Bridge with three intonatable brass saddles is a unique design engineered specifically for the Thinline Telecaster—a screwless mount increases the vibration transfer, driving the top for nearly endless sustain and lively response. Engineered for fast playing and effortless position changes, the compound profile neck with a 9.5”-14” compound radius fingerboard is ideal for all playing styles.
A modern “C”-shape at the nut, the profile morphs along the length of the neck to a modern “D”-shaped profile at the updated neck heel, providing plenty of comfortable support for fret hand antics.
Locking, all short-post tuning machines provide increased break angle at the nut for buzz-free performance. The truss rod wheel is positioned at the butt end of the neck for easy accessibility when adjusting neck relief.
SPECIFICATIONS
- Series: American Elite Body Material: Ash
- Body Finish: Gloss Polyurethane
- Neck: Maple, Compound Back Shape, Modern “C” to “D”
- Neck Finish: Satin Urethane with Gloss Urethane Headstock Face
- Fingerboard: Maple, 9.5”-14” Compound Radius Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo
- Position Inlays: Large Black Pearloid Dots
- Nut (Material/Width): Synthetic Bone, 1.685” (42.8 mm)
- Tuning Machines: Deluxe Cast/Sealed Locking (all short posts)
- Scale Length: 25.5” (648 mm)
- Bridge: New Elite Suspension Bridge
- Pickguard: 3-Ply Brown Shell (721), 4-Ply Aged White Pearloid (721,762)
- Pickups: New 4th Generation Noiseless (Bridge and Neck)
- Pickup Switching: 3-Position Toggle: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge And
- Neck Pickups, Position 3. Neck Pickup
- Controls: Master Volume (with S-1TM Switch) Master No-Load Tone Control Knobs: Knurled Flat-Top
- Hardware Finish: Chrome
- Case/Gig Bag: Elite Molded Case
- Other Features: New Modern String Tree, Asymmetrical Neck Heel, Black Chrome
- Included Accessories: Strap Locks, Deluxe Leather Strap, 10 foot cable, Adjustment wrenches
GB RRP: £1409 - £1459
2016 American Elite Telecaster Thinline, Maple Fingerboard, Natural
2016 American Elite Telecaster, Maple Fingerboard, 3-Color Sunburst
PRESS RELEASE: Fusing classic Telecaster style with modern sound and features, the American Elite Telecaster is the original solidbody electric guitar reimagined for the modern guitarist who needs more from their instrument.
With its stunning style, easy-playing performance and flexible sound that matches any playing situation, this Tele® was made to tear it up on stage or in the studio.
Featured on all American Elite instruments, the new 4th generation Noiseless pickups are only available in this series, and represent a quantum leap in pickup design.
Combining authentic, vintage-style sound with effectively noise-free performance, these are the pinnacle of Fender’s noiseless pickup designs, generating sparkling cleans and fat, overdriven tones that scream with pure rock ‘n’ roll power. Engineered for fast playing and effortless position changes, the compound profile neck with a 9.5”-14” compound radius fingerboard is ideal for all playing styles.
A modern “C”-shape at the nut, the profile morphs along the length of the neck to a modern “D”-shaped profile at the updated neck heel, providing plenty of comfortable support for fret hand antics.
Locking, all short-post tuning machines provide increased break angle at the nut for buzz-free performance. The truss rod wheel is positioned at the butt end of the neck for easy accessibility when adjusting neck relief.
SPECIFICATIONS
- Body Material: Alder, (except Ash on 750, 752)
- Body Finish: Gloss Polyurethane
- Neck: Maple, Compound back shape, Modern “C” to “D”
- Neck Finish: Satin Urethane with Gloss Urethane Headstock Face
- Fingerboard: Rosewood or Maple, 9.5”-14” Compound Radius (241 mm-355.6 mm) Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo
- Position Inlays: Large Pearloid Dots (Rosewood), Large Black Pearloid Dots (Maple) Nut (Material/Width): Synthetic Bone, 1.685” (42.8 mm)
- Tuning Machines: Deluxe Cast/Sealed Locking (all short post) Scale Length: 25.5” (648 mm)
- Bridge: 6-Saddle American Tele with Chromed Brass Saddles
- Pickguard: 3-Ply Mint Green(700,752), 3-Ply Black(710), 3-Ply Pearloid(731, 796), 1-Ply Black (750)
- Pickups: New 4th generation Noiseless (Bridge and Neck)
- 3-Position Blade: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and
- Pickup Switching: Neck Pickups, Position 3. Neck Pickup
- Controls: Master Volume (with S-1TM Switch), Master No-Load Tone Control
- Control Knobs: Knurled Flat-Top Hardware Finish: Chrome
- Case/Gig Bag: New Elite Molded Case
- Other Features: New Modern String Tree, Asymmetrical Neck Heel, Black Chrome Fender Headstock Decal
- Included Accessories: Adjustment wrenches, Strap Locks, Deluxe Leather Strap, 10 foot cable,
GB RRP: £1389-£1439