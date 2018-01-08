NAMM 2018: D’Addario debuts DIY Pedalboard Power Kit, plus new Ned Steinberger-designed guitar accessories

PRESS RELEASE: D’Addario offers the ultimate solution for custom wiring the DC cables of your pedalboard, a new addition to our custom cable line as the DIY Pedalboard Power Cable Kit.

D’Addario cable kits are as simple as cutting the included cable to length, placing the power cable into the plug end, and securing the set screw to produce flawless custom-length power cables.

This proprietary cable has 3 times the amount of copper over standard cables for superior voltage transfer and reliability, and the plugs configure for straight or right-angle connections. The kit also includes a cable tester to easily check the cables for proper connection before installation.

Making up to 6 cables, the DIY Pedalboard Power Cable Kit (PW-PWRKIT-20) includes 12 Solderless Plugs, 20’ of Power Cable, a screwdriver, a mini cable cutter, and a cable tester.