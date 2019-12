NAMM 2018: Leading D’Addario’s accessory charge this year is an ingenious design from the Ned Steinberger-designed NS range, the Clip-free Micro Tuner.

Aiming to provide “the ultimate in discreet tuning”, the guitar tuner screws directly onto guitar machineheads (and yes, screws are included), for quick, always-onboard tuning.

It also features a full-colour display and metronome.

The NS Clip-free Micro Tuner is available post-NAMM for $34.95 - and there’s more D’Addario news to come…