n-track Studio 9: DAW update looks better, works better and adds new effects

DAW n-Track Studio has several things going for it. It’s affordable, it works across desktop and mobile platforms, and it’s pretty easy to use. With version 9, its developer n-Track Software is looking to up the ante somewhat by giving the software a new look, adding more plugins and tweaking the workflow.

The rejigged interface offers more opportunities to edit on the timeline, while piano roll MIDI editing has been improved, too. The effects roster, meanwhile, now includes VocalTune - a vocal tuning plugin, obviously - and guitar and bass amps.

n-Track Studio 9 also integrates with online music-making platform Songtree; a dedicated window makes it easy to get other musicians involved in your project and to contribute to theirs.

You can buy n-Track Studio 9 for Windows and Mac in Standard ($69), Extended ($139) and Suite ($179) editions. Find out more on the n-Track Software website.