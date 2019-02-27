MXR releases Dyna Comp Bass Compressor pedal

MXR has announced the Dyna Comp Bass Compressor, a low-end-focused mini-pedal version of the company’s classic Dyna Comp.

Besides the usual sensitivity and output controls, there’s an attack button, plus a tone knob focused on the upper-midrange and, crucially, a clean blend control.

The circuit is based around the CA3080 ‘metal can’ integrated circuit, promising “quiet operation, superior transparency, and increased dynamic range”.

MXR’s Dyna Comp Bass Compressor is available now for $149/£164. See Jim Dunlop for more.