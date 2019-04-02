The new Nord Grand promises the smooth and natural feel of an acoustic grand piano

Nord has announced the Grand, its first stage piano to feature triple sensors. This also includes an 88-note Kawai Hammer keybed.

The triple sensors track the movements of the hammers, as opposed to the keys, which Nord says delivers the “smooth and dynamic touch of an acoustic grand.” To further improve on the authentic feel, each key is treated with an Ivory Touch surface.

The sound engine is split into two sections: Piano and Sample Synth. The Piano section includes a selection of Grand, Upright, Electric and Digital pianos from the Nord Piano Library, all of which can be replaced within the Nord Sound Manager.

The Sample Synth section includes a variety of Strings, Brass, Synths, Choirs and many other sounds from the Nord Sample Library 3.0, which includes licensed Mellotron and Chamberlin sounds.

The synth section is equipped with controls for attack, decay/release and dynamics (filter/velocity) and dedicated Category buttons enable quick navigation and selection of sample sounds. However, you can also create your sounds with the free Nord Sample Editor (Win/Mac).

Decked in the familiar red wooden chassis, the Grand looks to be available with a metal foldaway stand option for stage use, and a more permanent wooden stand for the home. It also comes with the Nord Triple Pedal.

There’s no word on price, but it is hoped that the Grand will be available in the next few months. For more details on the Grand, head on over to the Nord website .

Nord Grand features

General

88-note Kawai Hammer Action with advanced triple sensors

Ivory touch keys

Seamless Transitions when changing programs

Layer and Split with Split Point crossfades

OLED display for excellent overview

Support for Nord Piano Monitor

Piano section

2 GB memory for Nord Piano Library

120 Voice Polyphony

Dedicated Piano Filters for Acoustic and Electric Pianos

3 Dynamic Curves

Dynamic Pedal Noise with Nord Triple Pedal (included)

Advanced String Resonance

Soft Release

Sample Synth section