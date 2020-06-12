Musician uses AI bot to create AC/DC lyrics and made a song called Great Balls

We have to hand it to YouTuber Funk Turkey. As hilarious as the lyrics are that an AI bot generates when we asks it to scrape the Genius Lyrics database for AC/DC to create a song, the music he writes around those words in Great Balls is really something else.

Funk Turkey is a pseudonym and stage name of Arkansas parody/comedy musician and producer Kirt Connor.

And he's done the same for Metallica, Nickelback and Red Hot Chili Peppers too!

Check them out below.

Metallica – Deliverance Rides

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tool Shed

Nickelbot (Nickelback) – Nobody Died Every Single Day

Funk Turkey also brought the world the Billie Eilish parody Dad Guy …

Head over to the Funk Turkey YouTube channel for more parody songs.