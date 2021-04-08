Music shops in England are opening for business: support your local store from Monday

This coming Monday, 12 April, marks another milestone in England's slog out of lockdown, as non-essential shops throw open their doors once more, including your favourite local music gear emporium.

The latest lockdown dealt another punch to the high street's already tenderised gut, so every eager punter should be welcomed with open arms (at a safe, masked distance).

To help you find your local music store, our friends at the UK's Music Industries Association has created this interactive map, which will continue to be populated as stores supply details and reopen.

The MIA will be updating the map daily as more stores reopen, so if you'd like your business included, email alice@mia.org.uk with the following details.

• The name of your shop

• The full address of the shop

• The telephone number for the shop

• A website link for the shop