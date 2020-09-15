Moog’s new Patch & Tweak book promises to be “the ultimate resource” for synthesists and electronic musicians

You could say that Bob Moog wrote the book on synthesizer design, so it seems appropriate that Moog Music, the company that bears his name, is now releasing a book.

Patch & Tweak with Moog is billed as “the ultimate creative resource for anyone who has ever been interested in creating their own electronic music”. Seemingly both practical and worthy of a place on your coffee table, this illustrated, photo-heavy 200-page tome features step-by-step guides, patch techniques and sound design tips.

The book was created in collaboration with author, designer and electronic musician Kim Bjørn, who released the original Patch & Tweak in 2018. The new Moog-centric edition includes an introduction to modular synth concepts and specific tips and techniques for each Moog semi-modular instrument, plus advice on how to integrate them with external gear and Eurorack modules.

Throw in interviews with artists and composers - including a foreword by Hans Zimmer - and a look back at the life of Bob Moog and Moog Music’s history and you’ve got a book that could keep you going throughout the cold winter months.