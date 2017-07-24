Moog Minitaur gets multiple LFO waveforms in latest firmware update

Moog Music Inc has released the version 2.2 firmware update for the bass synth and 3.2 update for the editor, with both being available for free.
It’s been a while since the to the Minitaur, so users will be keen to know what’s on offer in the latest update. Version 2.2.0 adds six different modulation sources: Triangle, Square, Ramp, Saw, Sample & Hold and Filter EG.
Oscillator hard sync is also available, enabling you to create entirely new sounds with the Minitaur. You also have the option of modulating oscillator 2 only with the hard sync function engaged.
Version 3.2 of the editor/librarian adds full Windows support, plus support for all of the new firmware features.
For more information on the free updates and download links, check out the website.
Full list of updates v2.2.0
- Added RPN 2 Coarse Tuning support (-64 to +63 semitones)
- Added LFO modes: Square, Ramp, Saw, Sample/Hold, Filter EG
- Added VCO2 Hard Sync
- Added "VCO 2 Only" option for LFO-to-VCO pitch modulation