Moog Minitaur 2 adds preset storage

Moog has released the Revolution 2 update for its Minitaur analogue bass synth.

Moog Music announced the release of Revolution 2 for its Minitaur Analog Bass Synthesizer, which was recently nominated for a 2013 TEC Award in the 'Musical Instrument (Hardware)' category. REV 2, which is a free update for Minitaur owners, unlocks a host of new performance features and implements a number of user requested updates to Minitaur and the free Minitaur Editor/Librarian.

Among these updated features, Minitaur REV 2 owners can now create up to 100 presets and store them directly within their Minitaur. Presets are managed from within the free Editor/Librarian software and can be conveniently recalled from the Minitaur's front panel controls.

Also in REV 2, a new operational mode for the Decay/Release knob provides users independent control of Decay and Release times from Minitaur's front panel. Users can easily switch between this new mode and Minitaur's legacy mode from the front panel.

In addition, Minitaur's CV and Gate inputs are now assignable from the Minitaur Editor/Librarian software. The Pitch and Mod CV inputs can be routed to any function, while the Gate input can be routed to functions with on/off behavior. REV 2 also enables Minitaur to effectively function as an intuitive CV to MIDI converter.

Minitaur: Analog Bass Synthesizer

The Moog Minitaur is a powerful, compact analog bass synthesizer that features a classic one knob per function design. At only 8.5" x 5.25" and less than 3lbs, the Minitaur puts legendary analog Moog bass into a package designed to fit seamlessly into today's performance and production environments.

Currently registered Minitaur owners will receive an email from Moog with download instructions.