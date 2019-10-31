Mooer Audio gives its modelling amp series a new look with the Hornet White

Mooer Audio has launched the Hornet White, a compact digital modelling guitar amplifier with nine different amp modes for a wide variety of tones.

The Hornet White sees a new look for the popular Hornet combo but looks to have all the same features: there's a little 6.5-inch speaker, the same cool, retro layout on the front of the amp and a neatly arranged control panel with a bold display for seeing where you are with regards amp settings, tuner, etc.

Onboard amp models include bass and acoustic guitar amp settings, and in addition to these there are onboard effects that include modulation, delay, and reverb, with an independent tap tempo feature. Players can store up to 9 presets.

The front panel has a conventional amp layout for with volume, drive and a three-band EQ, a button to switch between Live and Preset modes, plus buttons for delay tap tempo, modulation tap tempo, onboard tuner, and switching Bluetooth receiver on and off.

Other features include a headphones output for silence practice and AUX/IN for playing music the old-fashioned way.

It has been a busy week for Mooer Audio news, having just launched the E7 Synth small-format effects pedal.

Prices TBC but they should be available through the usual outlets, priced similarly to the original Hornet and setting you back £99/$99 street.

See Mooer Audio for more details.