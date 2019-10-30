Mooer Audio launches the small-format E7 Synth pedal for guitar

Mooer Audio has unveiled the E7 Synth, a mini guitar effects pedal that offers seven different types of analogue synth to play with.

The pedal is part of Mooer's Micro Series and is a similar size and format to its Tone Capture GTR pedal. The E7 Synth has seven LED lights along the side of the enclosure that let you know which of the seven modes you have chosen, with controls for attack, speed, high and low cut, and mix – plus a save button for programming up to seven presets.

There is certainly plenty of scope for transformative guitar tone, with "classic trumpet and organ-like effects", all kinds of synth ambience and an "8-bit setting reminiscent of classic video game soundtracks."

The E7 Synth is available now through the usual dealers, price TBC but expect it to be around £/$99.

See Mooer Audio for more details.