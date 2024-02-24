Rediscover your forgotten sounds with Rando, a simple sampler plugin that lays a random selection across your MIDI keyboard or piano roll

Many of us have huge sample collections, but how many of these sounds do you actually use? Not many, reckons software developer MonkeyC, which is why it’s released Rando, a new lightweight sampler plugin that’s designed to bring you back to sounds that you’d forgotten you even had.

The idea is simple: you point Rando at any or all of your sample folders and then let it assign a random selection to notes on your MIDI keyboard and in your piano roll. You can narrow down your selections by text, type and category, but as a rule, unpredictability is something that this plugin revels in.

The good news is that tonal samples are automatically tuned and rhythmic ones timestretched to tempo, so it’s not a complete lottery. There are basic sampler editing functions, a chromatic mode that pitches a sound across the keyboard, and a Life control that adds analogue-style drift.

You also have six global effects to play with - filter, chorus, distortion, crush, delay and reverb - and there’s a sequencer section with (you guessed it) a randomisation function that will automatically generate patterns.

Available now for PC and Mac, Rando runs in VST/AU/AAX formats and has an introductory price of $49. This will apply until 2 April, after which it will rise to $69.

Find out more on the MonkeyC website.