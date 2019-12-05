Mojotone's Premium Historic Limited '59 PAF set winds the clock back for vintage Gibson-style tone

Mojotone has unveiled the Premium Historic Limited '59 PAF set, a pair of humbuckers replicating the legendary tone of the early Gibson "Patent Applied For" pickups.

There are few, if any, electric guitar pickups more sought-after, and tonehounds are always quick to circle when a new high-quality clone enters the market. Could Mojotone's Premium Historic Limited '59 PAFs be just what you're looking for to give your Les Paul a new lease of old-school life?

Who knows. But Mojotone's attention to detail is nigh-on forensic, using a number of original late-’50s PAFs for reference. The Premium Historic Limited '59 PAFs were created using "vintage-correct components" and spec, and feature field-charged rough cast Alnico 2 magnets, un-potted coils, off-white butyrate bobbins, 49.2mm spacing, long-leg nickel silver PAF mounting frames, 42AWG plain enamel wire and two-strand external breaded leads.

The pickup are hand-wound after the fashion of the originals, creating what Mojotone describes as "a dynamic, articulate, harmonically rich, yet inspiringly clear set of neck and bridge humbuckers—all at an impressive circa-1959 price."

These are available exclusively through Reverb.com, priced £200.84 + shipping TBC ($249.95), which in real terms is how much the originals would have cost back in 1959.