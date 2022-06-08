NAMM 2022: Meet the 88-note hammer action MIDI keyboard that breaks into backpack-friendly pieces

We’ve seen foldable MIDI keyboards before, but the Piano de Voyage Model B takes things a step further by being an 88-note hammer-action controller that can be broken into pieces.

The successor to the Model A, this splits into four keyboard sections, plus a master module that takes care of connectivity and also contains a sound module. We hear that, as well as the 88-note version, smaller 64 and 40 key models are also in the works.