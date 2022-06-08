NAMM 2022: Meet the 88-note hammer action MIDI keyboard that breaks into backpack-friendly pieces

The Piano de Voyage Model B is a MIDI controller with a difference

(Image credit: Piano de Voyage)

We’ve seen foldable MIDI keyboards before, but the Piano de Voyage Model B takes things a step further by being an 88-note hammer-action controller that can be broken into pieces.

The successor to the Model A, this splits into four keyboard sections, plus a master module that takes care of connectivity and also contains a sound module. We hear that, as well as the 88-note version, smaller 64 and 40 key models are also in the works.

Of course, portability is great, but that won’t mean much unless this thing actually plays like a piano keyboard. You can sign up for development updates on the Piano de Voyage (opens in new tab) website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
