Modal thinks that its Skulpt synth sounds bigger than it looks

Modal Electronics told us that it had something new on the way, and that something is Skulpt, a portable polyphonic synth that’s based on the voice architecture used in the company’s CRAFTsynth. This is set to be the first in a new line of portable instruments from the company.

Skulpt offers four voices of polyphony, with eight oscillators per voice. It comes with a multitude of modulation possibilities, a built-in sequencer and a 16-note keypad for note input. Should you wish to plug in a more capable keyboard there’s MIDI I/O and Thru, along with class-compliant MIDI over USB. Parameters can be tweaked using 13 front panel encoders.

If you’d prefer to go down the software control route you can do so using the MODALapp editor, which works across desktop and mobile platforms.

Skulpt is certainly an eye-catching proposition. Portable synths are always popular - this will one will run for more than 12 hours on six AA batteries, so we’re told - but Modal thinks it has enough about it to warrant a place in your studio setup as well. A Kickstarter campaign will kick off on 13 July, with the price set to be less than $300.

Find out more on the Modal Electronics website.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Modal Electronics Skulpt features